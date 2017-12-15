Charities receive bumper Co-op handout

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Brodick store of the Co-operative group handed over a whopping £25,815.60 cheque to three grateful charity recipients who were nominated as their charity partners.

Receiving more than £8,500 each were the Arran Cancer Support Trust (ArCaS), Shiskine Scout Group and Arran Youth Foundations who are the latest beneficiaries of the Co-op’s local community fund.

The donations come from Co-op members whose purchases of selected own brand products and services contributes 1 per cent to the fund which supports local projects and organisations. Customers can then nominate local charities to receive funding.

A spokeswoman for ArCaS said: ‘We would like to thank the Co-op and its members for this very kind donation which is gratefully received. The money will be used for patient transport to attend mainland hospital appointments for those affected by cancer.’

While representatives of the Arran Youth Foundations and the Shiskine Scout group were unable to make the presentation owing to ferry cancellations it is understood that the donations will be used for youth outings and trips and for new equipment respectively.

The Brodick Co-op store undertakes the collection as part of a nationwide initiative which, throughout the UK, has raised over £20 million for thousands of local community projects.

Co-op team manager Carol Harwood and Alix Hitching present a cheque to Anne Hodge and Stan Cline from ArCaS. 01_B50coop01