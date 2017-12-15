Care in the community – other support

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ranger Service

Community is at the heart of the work of the National Trust for Scotland Ranger Service. We care for our wild places, wildlife and diverse habitats from seashore to mountain top. But we can’t do this without the help of volunteers from all parts of the community. Engaging with people through our work benefits both people and wildlife and also helps promote understanding of our natural heritage.

Examples of our on-going work include our Healthy Outdoors Team. These volunteers meet once a week on a Tuesday morning and are involved in removing invasive plant species from Brodick Country Park. They also help run a tree nursery, collecting native tree seeds and growing them on until they are ready to be planted back into the woodland. The resulting woodland will give delight to future residents of Arran, both for human and native wildlife. It’s not all hard work, the HOT team also enjoy being outside in company with a tea and a biscuit, and go home with a sense of achievement. Some have even noticed an improvement in their mental and physical health after getting involved in our work. Younger folk have joined the HOT team to gain valuable work experience which has enabled them gain places on apprenticeships schemes and paid employment.

The Ranger Team engages with visitors and locals alike by leading guided walks and events and through working with community groups such as the Arran Access Trust, the Arran Mountain Rescue team and the Arran Natural History Society. We actively get kids involved too, encouraging school groups to take part in conservation activities such as tree planting and Rhodie bashing. Younger children, aged 6 to 11, can join our Young Naturalist Club that meets on the second Saturday of the month for outdoor fun discovering the nature on our doorstep.

Mary’s Meals

Mary’s Meals provides a nutritious meal every school day to over 1.2 million of the world’s poorest children.

Alison Page, Mary’s Meals Ambassador for Arran said: ‘The population of Arran may be small in number but your generosity is huge. It costs just 7p to feed a child one meal and this year I have banked over £4000 from various fundraising campaigns.

‘During 2017 you have donated to Mary’s Meals through the Kilmory Primary school backpack appeal, through all our Churches, Guilds, purchasing alphabet posters, I’ve received numerous individual donations as well as our super Arran Skinnymalinks and Knit & Natter groups. You’ve hosted and/or supported fundraising events such as coffee mornings, lunches and even a community Sing-a-long.

‘I’d like to say a great big thank you on behalf of the starving children you are providing with food and hope for the future.’

Bus Pass Club

The Bus Pass Club run by Jame Howe of the Pierhead Tavern in Lamlash is an opportunity for residents to get out to a different venue to see old friends and acquaintances as well as meet new people.

Loneliness should never happen in a small community and everyone is welcome at the club even if you only know the staff, they will make you feel most welcome.

The club for anyone who is eligible for a bus pass or carers of the elderly or disabled. The PHT has a disabled ramp to the front right step and wheelchair access as well through the rear of the building.

Asked what inspired the Bus Pass Club Jane said: ‘A lovely lady, who was a carer used to bring her clients in every week for a bowl of soup. Sadly, she passed away in tragic circumstances but it made me realise how important sharing is and never underestimate the needs that people have, the desire to be valued or cared about.’

Everyone in the club is welcome to share a bowl of chef’s soup of the day and homemade bread for free at lunchtime on a Wednesday, or take up the PHT seasonal offers for special menus at a reduced price.

‘If you know of anyone who doesn’t get out much and might welcome some company, please invite them to come along.’ Jane added.

Parkinson’s Support Group

The Arran Parkinson’s Support Group are a small group of individuals who share a common challenge, living with Parkinson’s.

If you or someone close to you is affected by this condition and would like

more information about the group activities with a view to joining them don’t hesitate get in touch. They believe no one should face this life changing illness on their own.

The group meetings are on the first Wednesday of the month in Lamlash Fire Station from 2pm to 4pm. The group is supported by Parkinson’s UK who offer assistance and guidance on a professional level.

The group contacts are: Donald Mcniven 01770 860808 and Les Macleod 01770 700599.