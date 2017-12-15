Arran Bridge Club results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The results of round three of the Boyd Trophy played at Brodick on Thursday December 7 were: 1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton, 3 Jennifer McArthur and Sheila Logan, 4= Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan, 4= John Baraclough and Jennifer Wales.

The results of the match points competition played at Lamlash on Monday December 11 were: 1 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 2 Jan and John Beattie, 3 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock, 4 Fiona Henderson and Maureen Cumming.