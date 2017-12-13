Community heroes sought for Provost’s Civic Pride Awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Nominations of worthy civic minded organisations are being sought to highlight local community heroes for the Provost’s Civic Pride Awards.

The awards, which are run by North Ayrshire Council, are now in their 7th year and are designed to recognise and reward the contribution made by a cross-section of committed community groups and individuals who strive to make improvements to the lives of others living in the area.

With a closing date of Thursday January 25, Arran residents still have the chance to nominate their favourite community champions for a number of prestigious civic honours. The five categories are: community group, citizen of the year, young citizen of the year, arts and culture and the sports award.

Three finalists in each category will be selected by a special judging panel and will be invited to a celebration dinner at The Portal, Irvine, on Friday March 16, 2018.

Winner of the arts and culture award for 2017 was Arran’s own heritage museum whose volunteers have been working tirelessly since 1976, documenting and recording Arran’s social history and providing visitors and locals with a fascinating day out and informative displays.

Provost Ian Clarkson said: ‘I was overwhelmed and humbled by the stories of not only our winners last year but the other finalists and entrants too. They each made an amazing and positive impact on the lives of so many others and serve as an inspiration to us all.

‘I know we have already received some entries for this year’s awards and I am really looking forward to hearing their stories – although I’m sure it will be incredibly difficult then to whittle it down to a shortlist of three finalists for each category.’

‘If you know an individual or group that have left a lasting and positive impact on you please nominate and give them the recognition they so richly deserve.’

To submit a nomination full instructions are provided online via www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/provostscivicprideawards

Provost Ian Clarkson with the winners of last year’s awards including heritage museum chairman John Sillars. No_B50civic01