Shop Arran winners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The three lucky winners of the Shop Arran prize draw have been announced.

The hugely successful Shop Arran event, held on the first weekend of December, is aimed at encouraging shoppers to shop locally by offering three days of deals, discounts and specials. During the event shoppers were encouraged to get their Shop Arran cards stamped and entered into a prize draw.

The three winners were: Helen How of Lamlash, who won a £200 Arran card, Eileen Howe of Ardrossan who won a £100 Arran card and Dawn Wightman of Lamlash who won a £50 Arran card. These can be spent at the majority of shops and businesses on Arran.