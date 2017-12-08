Twenty years ago

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday December 13, 1997

Electric shock

Just before 9am on Thursday morning an explosion shook the area around Brodick Pier, blew the doors off the Hydro Electric switchgear building and lights went off all around the island.

Brodick, Lamlash and Blackwaterfoot units of the fire brigade rushed to the scene although, on arrival, there was no fire and there was little they could do except wait for the experts who were called from the mainland. Whiting Bay and Kilmory had not been affected but elsewhere rumours quickly spread – probably due to the force of the explosion – that this was a major fault and villages could be without power for days.

Engineers were assembled on the mainland and arrangements were made to bring several generators to Arran to supply power, but it turned out they were not required.

Ian Adamson of Hydro Electric said that the power cut in Brodick lasted from 8am to 1.35pm and that was about as long as Arran would ever be without electricity.

Century of golf

Several Arran golf clubs have been celebrating their centenaries these past few years. This year it is has been Brodick’s turn. Celebrations began early in the year and peaked with the gala dinner dance in July.

Now as the year ends a book has been released which is as much about Brodick as it is the golf club. Jean Glen has been working on it for two years and her extensive research shows. It has snippets of all manner of people, history, buildings, places and happenings in Brodick over the past 100 years. There are professional comments on each of the holes but the pictures and stories and documents give it an authority as a book on a historical subject.

It begins with two people, Robert Hamilton the first captain and Willie Innes the centenary captain. Throughout the book there are beaming faces playing golf in groups and in cameos. It also mentions the only lady honorary member and screen star Jack Buchanan.

The Full Monty

The Full Monty, which packed Brodick Hall two weeks ago as it has packed cinemas across the country, is to return to Brodick next week. Not only is this North Ayrshire responding directly to its popularity on Arran, it is the first time they have had a late showing, the film being slotted in after the programme which had already been arranged.