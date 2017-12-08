Succulent Saltire soiree at Arran Lodge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A gathering of 39 members and friends of the Arran branch of the Saltire Society recently enjoyed a truly delightful evening thanks to food journalist and writer Catherine Brown at Arran Lodge, Altachorvie

Catherine’s credentials are impressive having worked on The Herald and on television for many years, writing best selling cookery books and making guest appearances all over the country as lecturer and judge – most recently at the Golden Spurtle Awards – so we were honoured to have her speaking to us.

What an entertaining evening! Catherine’s life in Scottish cookery has been fascinating. She regaled us with stories of learning to cook in the traditional Scottish way from Applecross crofters to One Devonshire Gardens with anecdotes of her encounters with famous cooks including Antonio Carluccio,Nigella Lawson and Nigel Slater.

Absolutely charming was Catherine’s gentle, modest and unassuming delivery in spite of her obvious success and expertise which revealed a true understanding of the relationship of Scottish cooking to the lives of ordinary Scottish people and a landscape, fashioned by climate, politics and , sometimes, greedy landlords. It was both moving and instructive as she detailed the decline of self sufficiency in Scotland as a result of the breaking up of the clan system after Culloden, the growth of hunting estates and the Clearances though more cheering to hear of recent endeavours to revive crofting and a return to the land and of traditional Scottish cooking of which she is such an exponent.

As if this was not enough, Catherine had prepared some traditional fare for our delectation: delicious bannocks made from Bere barley and her own mouth watering version of Cranachan which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

A night to remember.

Food writer Catherine Brown. NO_B49saltire01