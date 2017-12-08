Pupils reach for the stars

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pupils at Whiting Bay and Kilmory primary schools enjoyed an out of this world experience when two astronomers visited the schools and delivered a stellar programme on astronomy for remote and island schools.

Providing pupils with engaging and captivating discussions, the education tasks and games taught pupils about the sun, moon and stars and also about the planets in our solar system.

Older pupils enjoyed learning how to analyse data from images taken by a robotic telescope and how to hunt for asteroids in our solar system. all the pupils were captivated by the topic and they, along with staff, are looking forward to a return visit in February.

The project involves a mobile science-outreach team who deliver astronomy-related workshops and activities to schools located in some of the UK’s more remote and island communities.

The team are making 40 trips to remote and island locations, working with at least 80 schools, both primary and secondary. Through the National Schools’ Observatory they aim to establish an active online community for students and teachers participating in the project, in order to support those interested is pursuing science through to university and as a career.

Pupils listen intently to learn about what the sun is made of. No_B48WB01

Kilmory pupils take part in an educational exercise. No_B48WB02

Working models help to illustrate and describe principals of astronomy. No_B48WB03

Children enjoy using the tactile models that teach the basics of astronomy. No_B48WB04