Offer on the table to buy Brodick Golf Club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A bid is being made to buy Brodick Golf Club which could turn it into the best course on the island.

However, it is up to the club membership to decide if the proposals are to be accepted and they will now be considered at an emergency general meeting later this month.

Club professional John Wilson is the man behind the offer to buy the club. He has pledged to invest money to improve the course and its facilities and club captain Lindsay Keir, who suppports the plan, believes it could be turned into ‘a little gem’ of a course.

Mr Wilson, who is from Ayr, has been the club professional at Brodick for nine months but spent many years in Germany as a golf teaching professional. It is understood it is a German consortium who have made the offer to buy the club.

Mr Keir admitted the course had suffered a ‘bit of neglect’ and highlighted the 9th, 10th and 12th fairways closest to the shore were particularly waterlogged. However, he said, they cost of just repairing these three fairways was in excess of £100,000.

He said: ‘The plan would be remodel the course to make it a more interesting links type course which make it a little gem of a golf course.’

Mr Keir added that any deal would have to guarantee the rights of members – tee times, competitions, the use of the course for inter-island matches. While the new owners, he said, would be responsible for managing the clubhouse, the catering and maintaining the course.

The club currently has just under 200 members and it is understood Mr Wilson has pledged there would be no increase in fees for two years and after that only in line with inflation. But Mr Keir said: ‘That has still to be negotiated.’

He said if the vote was passed by a simple majority at the egm, to be held in the clubhouse on Monday December 18, that negotiations would start in early 2018.

He said: ‘It would certainly be a pleasure to play golf and not worry about how we are going to make ends meet, but it is up to the membership to decide.’ He also explained that getting members to fill positions within the club was proving more and more difficult. ‘I find being captain, as my predecessors have also found, is a full time job.’

Mr Keir said: ‘A new course would hopefully encourage more members and in particular get younger people to take up the sport. It would also help to attract more visitors, which in turn would bring more revenue into the club. We are confident if we can give them a better course more visitors will want to come and play.’

Mr Wilson told the Banner he did not wish to comment on the proposals at this time.

The pro-shop and clubhouse at Brodick golf course. 01_B49brodick01