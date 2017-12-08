Christmas joy at uplifting carol concert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Lamlash Church annual carol concert, featuring over 100 musicians and singers, once again filled the church with an appreciative audience who were treated to over two hours of carols in aid of cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Besides the wide range of performers, the audience also sung familiar and favourite carols accompanied by the musicians of Arco, Arran Brass and Arran High School with Jo Earle on the organ.

Among the performers were Music Matters, a trumpet quartet made up of Arran High School pupils, the operatic and uplifting voice of Frances Coyle and the melodic clarsach expertly played by Mandy Hunter.

Interspersed between the carols, the Rev Lily McKinnon, the Rev Vince Jenning and Father Noel Colford, along with Helen Kerr and Jennifer Webster, read pertinent passages from the bible.

The crescendo of the evening was a joint performance by the Isle of Arran Pipe Band and Arran Brass whose rendition of Highland Cathedral filled the church and had the audience tapping their feet and nodding their heads appreciatively.

During one of the carols a collection was taken which will be donated to CLIC Sargent to support children and families living with cancer.

Rounding off the musical evening the ladies of Vivace performed vocally inspiring renditions of Joy to the World and Coventry Carol while the Arran Soul Choir impressed with soloists Jill McKillop and Mike Bailey performing Thankful and You Raise Me Up respectively.

The uplifting and memorable evening concluded with the Benediction by Rev Vince Jenning who blessed the congregation and the ill children who will benefit from the collection for CLIC Sargent.

James Smith, Daisy Urquhart-Dixon, Innis Thorburn and Lois Ashley played Feliz Navidad on their trumpets. 01_B49carol01

Mandy Hunter performs the melodic The Gael on her clarsach. 01_B49carol02

Frances Coyle accompanied by Mandy Hunter on clarsach and Alice Maxwell on fiddle sang Christ Child Lullaby. 01_B49carol03

The sound of the Arran Pipe Band combined with Arran Brass provided a powerful rendition of Highland Cathedral. 01_B49carol04

Vivace had the audience dancing in their seats with their version of Joy to the World. 01_B49carol05

Conductor James O’ Neil directs the singers of the Arran Soul Choir. 01_B49carol06