Running a golf club isn’t easy these days. The time when there were long waiting lists for even the smallest of private clubs have long gone. Clubs have to grab any members they can.

Likewise the age of golfers is also going up as competing demands, and an ever wider range of sports opportunities, mean younger people just aren’t taking up the sport in the numbers they used too.

Even the legendary golfing weekend, fabled among many aging men, may not have not gone but they have, in many instances, evolved into a very different kind of gatherings. On Arran the golfers still come, but not in the numbers they maybe once did.

So what can be done. Well Brodick have been handled a way forward with a offer from the club professional to buy the club and invest in its future.

Some of the membership are known to back the plan while others are not so keen, believing it could see them somehow lose ‘their’ club which was formed in 1897.

All members will get the chance to have their say and vote on the way forward at the emergency general meeting later this month. We hope they make an informed choice.