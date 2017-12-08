A place of scenic beauty

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A total of 27 objections were made to the Machrie proposal including a submission by Arran community council. Several objectors wanted the road re-routed behind the stacking yard. Here are some of the other views:

‘Machrie is a place of peace, quiet and serenity – not to mention scenic beauty. This development would in my view detract from all these features and It seems wholly inappropriate to contemplate such a development when an alternative means of shipping timber is already available.’

‘The siting of the yard will be in full public view, unlike other industrial stacking yards. There will be a lot of mess and noise pollution. To cross the main road 340 times in order to fill the barge will cause disruption to traffic. Log lorries, at least 10 per day, coming over the small Machrie moor road poses extreme danger and spending 1.2 million on 6 passing places is not a sensible spend of public money .Machrie has always been a place of natural beauty, that is why tourists come to it, to make it into an industrial site will take that away forever.’

‘Large timber lorries coming over the Machrie moor cause grave danger, only 6 passing places are now proposed and there are many blind bends. As a family who uses this road, on average 20 plus times a week, usually with children in the car, it is deeply concerning as lorries will not reverse. The road is peat based and not suitable for 10 plus heavy loads per day, ultimately causing costly road repairs.’

‘Machrie is exposed and commonly flooded, south west winds will cause disruptions to the barge as well as flooding in the field and mess on the road, despite proposed cattle grids. The noise pollution as well as the emissions from the barge should also be considered.’

‘There can be little doubt that the traffic, the visual eyesore created and the noise will make Machrie a less frequented spot for visitors to the detriment of the economy both local and of the island itself.’

‘If permission is granted then a flagrant act of vandalism will be enacted upon one of the most beautiful areas of Scotland04

‘Machrie Bay is a beautiful and tranquil part of Arran, with many species of flora and fauna which will be disturbed or displaced by the noise, dirt and general disruption.’