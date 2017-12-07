Announcements for dates 03/11/17 – 09/12/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

HAMILTON: Catherine Currie Peacefully at Cooriedoon Nursing Home on Tuesday, 28th November 2017. Catherine, aged 89 years, much loved wife of the late Tony, mother of Robert and James, proud grandmother of Jennifer and Sarah and great grandmother of Lauren. Funeral service at Kilmory Church on Friday, 8th December at 12 noon to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Arran Hospital Supporters League.

MITCHELL: Carol Mitchell passed away at Ayr University Hospital on 29th November. Her funeral will be held in Lamlash on Friday 15th December at 11.30. No flowers, but if you would like please make a donation to the Ayrshire Hospice, where Carol’s husband Neil passed away in 2014.