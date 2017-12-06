White Ribbon campaign visits Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The annual White Ribbon 16 Days of Action campaign came to Arran this week.

The initiative which promotes an end to violence against women saw Police Scotland and women’s support organisations spent a day at the Co-op in Brodick spreading the word and inviting shoppers to sign ‘The Pledge’.

The White Ribbon campaign is a worldwide movement set up and co-ordinated by men who know there is never an excuse for violence against women. They pledge never to condone it, or to stand by when they know it’s happening.

Sandra Logan of North Ayrshire Women’s Aid said: ‘This campaign is about raising awareness that all of us –men, women, employers and communities – have a responsibility to make sure we prevent it from happening and to support those that have suffered from it.’

Spreading the word are l to r: Sgt Tony Harkin, Co-op employee Laura Shaw, Sandra Logan, Alison Smith of Break the Silence and PC Colin Johnson. 01_B49violence01