Lifeboat rescues stricken fishing boat

Arran RNLI’s crew had a late-night rescue to assist a stricken fishing boat which was drifting in the Firth of Clyde.

At 10.40pm on Monday December 4 Arran RNLI’s inshore lifeboat crew had to respond quickly as the pagers sounded to a fishing vessel in distress.

The Arran RNLI crew assembled and launched the inshore lifeboat Rachel Hedderwick, making best speed to the fishing vessel which had fouled its prop on a loose creel line that had been floating in the Clyde. The Arran RNLI crew placed a crew member aboard the fishing vessel to establish a tow and ensure they could safely bring the fishing vessel to Lamlash which, thanks to tidal conditions, could be easily secured to the Lamlash Pier.

Arran RNLI helm Martin Wood said: ‘This just goes to show that we have to be available to respond at any time day or night. Fortunately for the fishing boat’s crew tidal conditions allowed us to get the fishing boat alongside Lamlash pier so the crew can carry out their own repairs.’