Flood alert issued for Ayrshire and Arran

A coastal flood alert has been issued for Ayrshire and Arran by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

They warn a surge and large waves will bring the risk of spray and wave-overtopping to exposed sections of the coast on Thursday. This may cause isolated flooding to low-lying land and roads. The times of greatest risk are around high tide in the early hours of Thursday morning.

And CalMac has issued a weather warning in the face of Storm Caroline hitting its area of operations tomorrow. It is likely that severe disruption will affect a significant number of routes and several sailings have already been cancelled as winds of up to 80mph have been forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning ‘be aware’ warning for Scotland between 08:00 and 23:55 on Thursday and electricity supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) remains on Yellow Alert.