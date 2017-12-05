Snow, rain and gale-force winds forecast for Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The covering of snow seen here on Goatfell and the northern mountains is expected to increase over the next few days as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for high winds and snow and ice.

With winds gusting up to 60 to 70 mph are expected with the arrival of Storm Caroline on Thursday. Snow showers are also expected to become increasingly frequent over Scotland late on Thursday and Friday when 2 to 5 cm of snow is likely with 10 to 20 cm possible over high ground.