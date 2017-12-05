Bishop visits Arran parishioners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Right Reverend Brian McGee, Bishop of the RC Diocese of Argyll and the Isles, recently visited Arran during the feast of St Margaret of Scotland.

The Bishop concelebrated mass with Father Noel Colford at Holy Cross church in Brodick. In his homily, Bishop Brian said although Margaret lived nearly 1,000 years ago we should be encouraged to follow her example of placing Christ at the centre of all that we do. Following mass and refreshments Bishop Brian met with parishioners, listening to their views and concerns on the Church and Catholicism today.

In the afternoon the Bishop and Father Noel made a number of house visits, including meeting children who have just begun preparations for their first Holy Communion. They were delighted to end the day sharing a meal with families from the island’s Indian community.