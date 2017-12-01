Twenty years ago – week 48

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday December 6, 1997

Golden Jubilee

Whiting Bay Club of Drama and Music celebrated their Golden Jubilee on Saturday night. First established in 1947, and going strong ever since, the club held a get-together and buffet dance for 96 members guests and friends.

Officials from the Scottish Community Drama Association (SCDA) also took part in the celebrations and a special anniversary cake was cut by founder members Ella Lennox and Hamish Cook. During the evening the SCDA chairwoman Morna Barron presented commemorative medals to Allan Nicol, Jim Donaldson, Zoe McGovern, Julie Nelson, Bob Fisher, Sheila Nicol, Ella Lennox, and Hamish Cook in recognition of their long service as active members of the association. A splendid plaque was then unveiled listing the names of the past 51 presidents.

The Arran Drama Assocation was also presented with a new trophy by the club, to be awarded for the ‘the best moment of theatre’ at the annual drama festival.

Tee Time

The fame of Shiskine Golf Club ‘s Ryder Cup has spread to London.

The competition, now in its seventh year, has attracted the attention of none other than Chris Evans who was on Arran this week his entourage from his Ginger Production company and took up residence at the Kinloch Hotel.

Chris was filming at Shiskine Golf Club for his new Channel 4 golf show, Tee Time, and was keen to take part in the Ryder Cup competition. The team selection paired Chris with Kilpatrick captain Neil Henderson who beat Shiskine’s Willie Kelso and Alan Johnston by two and a half points to one and a half.

New minister

Lamlash and Kilmory Churches are on the way to having a new minister. The Rev Bill MacMillan was appointed on a restricted tenure just over four years ago and will be retiring at the end of January.

There has been concern for some time over the possibility of a reduction in the number of Church of Scotland ministers on the island, with Lamlash and Kilmory feeling under threat. There were meetings of the congregations in both villages last week before four representatives attended a meeting of the presbytery in Saltcoats on Tuesday to put the case for a replacement minister.

One of the four, David Oaks, told the Banner that the presbytery were supportive and will now be sending a proposal to the Church of Scotland headquarters in Edinburgh recommending a new minister is appointed.

The presentations of long service awards by Morna Barron, chairwoman of the SCDA general council at the Golden Jubilee event. 01_B48twe01

TV presenter and DJ Chris Evans with golfing opponent Willie Kelso. 01_B48twe02

Robin Crawford of the Kinloch Hotel is presented with a quaich to mark 33 years in the various associations which have now formed into the Ayrshire and Arran Tourist Board by chairman Jim Tyldesley at the annual meeting this week. 01_B48twe03

Ten policemen from Estonia visited Arran this week during an exchange trip with Strathclyde Police. They are in Scotland to learn leadership training and policing methods. They are pictured in Brodick with Sgt Jim Weir and other members of the Strathclyde force. 01_B48twe04

Fiona Brown presents a cheque for £470.30 to Arran Ladies Hockey Club captain Susan Currie from money raised by a hole in one competition held during the Arran Challenge. The money will go towards a new kit for the junior team. 01_B48twe05