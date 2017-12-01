Society in good health

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The annual meeting of the Arran Horticultural Society held last Saturday showed the society is flourishing with an increase in participation at its events. Reports covering the year so far showed the annual shows being well supported as was the coach trip to the Scottish Show at Ingliston.

A spokesman for the club said: ‘We very much appreciate the input to the spring show from the primary schools contributing to it being the one of the best ever, and were delighted to welcome new exhibitors into both the spring and summer shows. Many new and innovative ideas were put forward for both shows in 2018, and these will be taken forward. Membership of the society stands at 81 at the present time, and the society funds are sound.’

The Garden Club also continues to flourish with popular programmes year on year. Next year’s programme is already available from Carol Vella-Boyle in Lamlash or Angela Cassels in Blackwaterfoot.

The office bearers for the society are: president, John Sillars, secretary, Clive Harding, treasurer, Angela Cassels and show secretary, Colin Totty.