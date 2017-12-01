Shiskine golf calendar out for 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new 2018 Shiskine Golf Calendar is out now. It has stunning photos of each of the 12 holes of the course over each month of the year. Here we see the Crows Nest 122 yard 3rd hole with the long shadows of March. The calendar, which cost £7.50, is available in the club website and other outlets. NO_B48calendar01