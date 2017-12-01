Market report – week 48

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Untied Auctions had forward 7,127 store lambs and  feeding sheep at their sale in Stirling on Monday November 27.

Leading prices were: store lambs – Cnoc (TexX) £71; Craigdhu (TexX) £66; Springfield (TexX) £64; Creagrainech (TexX) £62; Auchenhew (TexX) £62; Bloomfield (TexX) £52; Drumnaghinier (SuffX) £64; Creagrainech (SuffX) £63; Auchenhew (SuffX) £62.50; Sheddock (SuffX) £56.50; Creagrainech (Mule) £51; North Sannox (BF) £33; Ceither Gaoithe (Cross) £46.

Ewes – Ardbheinn (TexX) £82; Bridge (BF) £34; Sheddock (BF) £25. Tups – Springfield (Tex) £70.

Read more about:

Related Articles