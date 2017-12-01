Lamlash toilet takeover complete

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The future of the Lamlash public toilets have been secured.

Lamlash Improvements have taken over a temporary lease of the rund0wn toilet block at the pier and hope to have them open as soon as possible.

They were opened for a single day last weekend for Santa’s Sparkle now the Lamlash Improvements Toilet Committee are working to get them open over the winter months, with a full opening in the spring.

Councillor Timothy Billings, who is also chairman of Lamlash Improvements, said: ‘Once we have got a few things sorted, like a

suitable lock, we will publicise the opening. The council have painted the

inside of the toilet, and there have already been some other repairs

carried out by local tradespeople, so a big thanks to them, as well as the

members of the toilet committee.’

He said initially the previous ladies toilet would be converted into a unisex block, which also had disabled access. He said the gents was in a much worse state and required a remedial roof repair to stop the building getting any worse which, he said, was the first priority.

Councillor Billings told Arran community council this week that the long term aim was to complete a community asset transfer of the toilet block.

He also said Lamlash Improvements was trying to gain charity status which would allow them access to grants which could help them develop the toilet block in the future. He said that once they had charity status there were ‘all sorts of things we can do’.

Councillor Billings also said they were pressing ahead with a community asset transfer for three of the village swing parks.