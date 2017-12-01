Join the art trail

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Following the success of the first 12 months of the year-round Arran Art Trail, the organisers would like to invite any artists, photographers or crafts people who are interested in joining the trail to contact them.

The aim of the trail is to promote Arran’s arts and crafts all year round and to enhance the annual Open Studios weekend which takes place every August.

The feedback from visitors to the island during the first year was excellent and Trail members look forward to welcoming even more visitors to island studios next year as the word spreads.

The successful Arran Open Studios event, offering many more studios to visit, will run from August 10-14, 2018.

Further information and details can be obtained by email at arranarttrail@gmail.com or telephone Ann Hume on 07975 589432 or Angela Elliott Walker on 01770 303906.