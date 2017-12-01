Get into the Christmas spirit with the Arran Singers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

For many years now on Arran, one of the events which celebrates the approach of Christmas has been the choir concerts. In the past these concerts were given by the Rowan Singers and the Lochranza Choir, and now, for the past few years, by the Arran Singers, which took over the mantle of these two fine choirs.

This year will be no exception, and, following on the very successful and enjoyable concert last December in Whiting Bay hall, the Arran Singers hope to provide another dose of festive fun and enjoyment in Whiting Bay hall on the afternoon of Sunday December 10 at 2.30pm.

The choir will be singing a variety of music, including some very attractive new Christmas carols, and, of course, there will also be community carol-singing. Apart from Christmas music, the choir will also be providing some light-hearted entertainment, and, as usual, we will be able to draw on the talents of some of our fine soloists.

A further highlight will be the presence of several guests including the groups Vivace and Ain’tMisbehavin’, who will be bringing their own distinctive styles of music-making to the afternoon. And, like last winter, we hope also to welcome some younger musical talent from the high school, to add some different music-making, both vocal and instrumental. After playing so beautifully in our summer concert in Lochranza, Alison Provan will again be bringing her flute to delight us, while Nastassja Alberti, who won the overall best soloist at this year’s music festival, will be singing for us.

And, to complete what promises to be a very enjoyable day, some festive refreshments are included in the ticket price. Profits from the concert will be going to provide fuel and heating tokens for the Arran foodbank, so a very worthwhile cause will benefit from your support.

So why not make it a date, and come along to Whiting Bay hall on Sunday December 10, for a festive start to the Christmas season at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from choir members, the Book and Card Centre, Brodick, and Whiting Bay Post Office.