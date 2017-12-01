Funding fayre is a big success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A recent funding fayre organised by Kenneth Gibson MSP and Patricia Gibson MP, was a resounding success, with representatives of more than 120 local community organisations attending throughout the morning to find out from funders how they could secure grants and support.

A number of organisations from Arran attended the event in Saltcoats town hall including representatives from the community council, the elderly forum, St Bride’s church committee, Corrie and Kilmory primary school parent council members, Arran Music, Arran Theatre and Arts, Arran Youth Foundations, the Community Land Initiative, Arran Community and Voluntary Service (ACVS) and Lamlash Improvements Committee.

Afterward Mr Gibson said: ‘There was such enthusiasm that the event began 15 minutes early and overran by another 45. There was also loads of networking going on.’

Mrs Gibson added: ‘Funders were delighted that so many people wanted help and information, with one suggesting that ‘four out of five’ groups are likely to be successful in applying to them for grants.

‘Feedback from the community groups themselves was very positive and I have no doubt that many across North Ayrshire will benefit from having participated.’