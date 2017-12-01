Arran Ladies hope to end year on a high

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Ladies hockey team are looking to end the year on a high as they travel to Ayr today for their final game of 2017.

At around the half way point in the league Arran sit a respectable third in the 3rd division of West District women’s hockey league, they were promoted to last season.

After an arduous few months, sometimes struggling to secure a full team, especially for long distance away games, the ladies have played nine games in total so far. Out of those games they have won six and lost three and had to concede one match by being unable to secure a team.

As a result they are currently sitting 3rd equal with GHK Ladies 3s in the league table with 18 points. At the top of the table sits Uddingston Clinetix Ladies 2s with 24 points and who remain undefeated.

Today (Saturday) the Arran ladies travel to the mainland to take on Ayr Ladies 2s who sit at the bottom of the league with one win and seven losses. The passback is at 2pm and any travelling support is welcome.

Following a festive break the season resumes with a home game against Dumfries Ladies 2s on Saturday January 13, 2018.

The Arran Ladies hockey team. 01_B48hockey01