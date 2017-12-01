Arran Banner golf – week 48
Shiskine Golf Club
Saturday November 26, Alan C Bannatyne Memorial Trophy and Lochranza Match, 10 played. Stewart Black won the sweep with a great round and Shiskine beat Lochranza on the day.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday November 21, Lochranza Hotel Cup, CSS 62. 1 P Betley 38pts, 2 B Sherwood 31, 3 R Betley 29. Magic two P Betley.
Fixtures: Saturday December 2, Lochranza Hotel Cup at noon. Tuesday December 5, Winter Cup.
Brodick Golf Club
Sunday November 26, Winter Cup, Stableford, nine played, NC. Bob McCrae 8, 32pts, ACB, Gordon Hendry 5, 32pts, Jimmy Armit 12, 31pts ACB.
Fixture: Sunday December 3, Sweep, 9am and noon.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Fixtures: Saturday December 2, Prizegiving at 7pm. Sunday December 3, AGA Winter League match v Brodick at Whiting Bay
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday November 23, Yellow Medal. 1 Alan Smith 72-11=61, 2 Jim Young 79-14=65.
Fixtures: Sunday December 3, Winter League v Machrie at Whiting Bay at 10am, shotgun start. Thursday December 7, Yellow Medal draw at 11am.
Corrie Golf Club
Fixtures: Saturday December 2, Sweep. Ballots at 9am and 12.30pm. Monday December 4, Monday Cup at noon.
Golfers Graeme Andrew, Allan Napier, Brian Sherwood and Stewart Black compete at dominoes at the Lochranza match where Brian won the Quaich. No_B48golf01