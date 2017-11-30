Breaking News: Machrie slipway plan refused

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A plan to build a slipway and timber transfer yard at Machrie has been refused.

The Forestry Commission wanted to use the slipway to ship out felled timber from the west coast instead of transporting it by road to Brodick.

The proposal had met stiff opposition from residents and businesses in the area claiming the semi-industrial who spoil the tranquility of the area and harm the environment and tourism.

The plan had been to build a slipway on the shore and a timber stacking yard on the other side of the main road, which would have meant dozens of timber lorries crossing the road when the barges were being filled.

Permission has been refused by planning officials at North Ayrshire Council.