Announcements for dates 26/11/17 – 02/12/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

SHAW

Stephen Shaw’s family wish to express their heartfelt thanks for all the love and support shown to them at this sad time. Donations given at the Crematorium to the Beatson Hospital amounted to £400.

MEMORIAM

MACKENZIE

In memory of James MacKenzie, died 28th November 2004

There is a place in our hearts no-one can fill. We miss you James and always will. From Elizabeth, Susan and Ross.