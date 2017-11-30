Announcements for dates 19/11/17 – 25/11/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

Gibbs – Stephen Cokayne died at home Remembrance Sunday aged 88. Beloved husband of Lavinia and father of Emily, Jamie and William. A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Molios Church, Shiskine on Monday 27th November at 11.45am

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Walker – Rosemary and family invite you to an informal gathering to share stories and memories of Howard Walker’s adventure filled life on Friday 1st December at 12.00pm in the Drift Inn, Lamlash.