Announcements for dates 12/11/17 – 18/11/17

DEATHS

SHAW – Stephen David, sadly passed away on 8th November 2017 aged 62, husband of Violet, father of Fergus and David, beloved son of Margaret and Vic and brother of Kathryn and Helen. Cremation at Dreghorn, Friday 24th November, 11.00am Family flowers only, donations to the Beatson Hospital.

Walker – Howard, died Monday 13th November surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband to Rosemary for 61 years and much loved dad, grand-dad and great-grand-dad.

No funeral due to Howard’s wishes to leave body to medical science.

