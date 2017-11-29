Super support for Dr Graham’s Homes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Considering the dreich weather what wonderful support the soup and sandwiches lunch, in support of Dr Graham’s Homes, enjoyed at Brodick church hall on Saturday. People arrived continually until closing time to sample the delicious soup, sandwiches, chat and partake in the fabulous raffle.

Group leader, the Rev John Webster, was missing but his loyal team coped in his absence. Many thanks to the Friends of Kalimpong and their faithful supporters who helped raise the amazing sum of £818. This amount is almost enough to support a child at DGH for one year, a very rewarding day.

Some of the volunteers who helped serve the soup and sandwiches. NO_B48homes01