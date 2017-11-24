Wait for it

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

The new ferry which will serve Arran slides slowing into the water as the MV Glen Sannox is launched in a fanfare on the Clyde this week.

But it won’t be in the water long. The £48.5 million ship faces months in dry dock as the bulbous bow will have to be refabricated following a design flaw and challenges over the innovative dual fuel systems are overcome.

And it will be at least 15 months before it will come into service on the Brodick to Ardrossan route due to delays caused by the fact that the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) passenger ferry, not just for Scotland, but in the whole of the UK.

As reported in last week’s Banner the vessel will be at least six months late in being delivered from the Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FEML) yard in Port Glasgow, where it is being built, and it is likely to be the spring of 2019 before it is in service.

The exact timetable for delivery will be decided by independent experts it was confirmed by Transport minister Humza Yousaf at the launch on Tuesday.

He told the Banner: ‘In line with good practice on other major infrastructure projects, a third party peer review will be undertaken by one or more industry experts. This will explore whether any time can be recovered and seek a more specific delivery date for the MV Glen Sannox.’

Jim McColl, chief executive, Clyde Blowers, which owns FMEL, told the Banner: ‘While it has been signed off by the architects and Lloyds, the final sign of is the MCA (Marine and Coastguard Agency). Once we know the all the protocols for building an LNG vessel it will be straight forward. It is because this is the first that there has been a slight delay.’

However, all that was forgotten, as hundreds packed the shipyard and thousands watched outside to see the latest launch on the Clyde conducted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The MV Glen Sannox is launched on the Clyde. 01_B47front01

Inset: Nicola Sturgeon applauds as the ferry is launched. 01_B47front02