Sheena lifts the championship trophy at Lamlash Golf Club

The ladies section of Lamlash Golf Club held their annual dinner and prizegiving on Friday November 10 in the clubhouse.

The principal prize winners were: Championship: Sheena Murchie. Glenkiln Rosebowl: Alison Heron. Centenary Tray: Kate McAdam. Stroke Quaich: Kate McAdam. Fleet Cup: Sheena Murchie. Marella Cup: Yvonne Brothers. Kilbride Tray: Kate McAdam. LGU Silver Medal: Sheena Murchie. LGU Bronze Medal: Jenny Pattenden. Grace Cannon Foursomes: Liz Sinclair and Alison Heron.

Anne Cook Tray: Kate McAdam. MacGill Cup:Jackie Winship. Winter Stableford: Liz Sinclair. New Year Shield: Sheena Murchie. Josie Sanderson: Gay Mackay. Island Mixed Fours: D and F Henderson. Gardner Scratch Trophy in Mixed Fours: S and Y Brothers. Away Day Trophy: Alison Heron and Ann Gibson. Captain’s Prize: Liz Sinclair. Lamlash Bay Hotel Trophy: Yvonne Brothers.

After a previous cancellation the Captain’s Prize was played over the back nine, as the front nine were water-logged, and was almost completed before heavy rain moved in.

The captain herself, Mary Adams, who was not playing in the competition, had by far the best score, however, the winner was Liz Sinclair who was presented with a lovely hand-turned pen, which was made in Arran, by Mary.

Mens section: Thursday November, Yellow Medal, CSS 64, par 61. 1. Alan Colquoun 72-8=64, 2. Ian Bremner 72-7=65. Magic twos Ian Bremner @16th and Stuart McLaren @7th.

Fixtures: Sunday November 26, Winter Stableford, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday November 23, Yellow Medal, ballot at 11am.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday November 18, 125-year Invitational. Teams representing all the golf clubs on Arran gathered at Corrie Golf Club to play in a Texas scramble event to celebrate the 125 years of golf at Corrie.

Competition was fierce with only a couple of strokes separating all the teams. It was however the Brodick team who eventually prevailed to earn themselves complimentary membership of Corrie for the coming year.

The event was also an opportunity to formally thank recently retired greenkeeper Pablo Moran for his 26 years of devoted service to the club by awarding him a lifetime honorary membership. Many thanks to the Corrie Hotel for looking after everyone afterwards.

Fixtures: Saturday November 25, Winter Cup, ballots at 9am and 12.30pm. Monday November 27, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Ladies section: Thursday November 16, 3 club medal, 13 played, par 44, CSS 47 R/O. 1 and scratch: Jenni Turnbull 60-8=52, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 64-11=53 BIH, 3 Piet Johnston 65-12=53.

Fixture: Saturday November 25, Gents section: Alan C Bannatyne Memorial Quaich and Lochranza Match, 1.30pm tee-off.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday November 14, Winter Cup. 1 D Brookens 75-11=64, 2 W Kelso 74-9=65, 3 B Sherwood 80-14=66.

Fixtures: Tuesday November 28, Winter Cup at 12noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday November 15, 12-hole Stableford was won by R McCrae with 26pts, well done Bob, again. There was one magic two by D Rudge.

Sunday November 19, Winter Cup, Stableford. 10 played, NC. 1 Alistair Hume (11) 43pts, 2 David Hendry (14) 41pts, Bill Donaldson (16) 40pts ACB.

Fixture: Sunday November 26, Winter Cup, 9am and noon.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

The prizegiving evening will now take place on Saturday December 2. Please note the change of date.

Fixture: Sunday November 26, Yellow tees sweep. One draw at 10am. Last cards in by 3pm.

Lochranza Castle Golf Club

Fixture: Saturday November 25, The Alan Bannatyne Quaich at Shiskine Golf Club, ballot at 1.15pm for a 1.30pm shotgun start.