Injured stalker is rescued

A man who sustained a leg injury while out stalking was rescued by the Arran Mountain Rescue Team (ARMT) last Friday.

The team were called out at around 3pm following the injury to the man in the Laggan area.

Thankfully a couple of the team members were with the party and provided an accurate grid reference enabling team members in their Argocat to reach the casualty swiftly with first aid equipment.

The casualty was made comfortable then evacuated from the area by the Argocat to an awaiting ambulance.