Have your say on council’s budget

Anyone who has ever wanted to have a say on how the council spends it budget is being given the chance to do just that this year.

As part of preparations for setting the 2018/19 Budget, the North Ayrshiree Council will be holding extensive budget engagement. This will include the launch of an online Budget Challenge which enables residents of North Ayrshire to set their own ‘virtual budget’.

By taking the Budget Challenge, residents can decide how they would allocate money to each service. It gives residents the chance to allocate money to each service and see the consequences of this in real time.

The tool has launched online this week and will be available to access through the council website at https://www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/budgetchallenge

Council Leader Joe Cullinane said: ‘The online budget challenge will allow people right across North Ayrshire to have their say by setting out what they believe should be our priorities in their own budget.

‘Residents can also use the comments section at the end to submit their own ideas, their views on local government funding in general or to simply provide feedback on the budget challenge tool.

Members of the public who do not have access to the internet at home can access online facilities at local libraries, including the Arran Library in Brodick.