Brodick Castle reopening delay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Castle will not reopen until July next year, it has been revealed by the National Trust for Scotland.

Major fire improvement works being carried out by the Emtec Group have slipped well behind schedule meaning that the planned reopening date of March 29, 2018 will not now be met.