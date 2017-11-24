Beer and cheese tasting night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A beer and cheese tasting is being held at the Glenisle Hotel in Lamlash on Friday December 1.

The evening is being held in collaboration with the Torrylinn Creamery at Kilmory and the West Brewery. The exclusive event, which starts at 7.30pm, has limited availability of just 20 spaces.