Arran’s seas are not for sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Note: Can you leave space for a Scottish Salmon Company quote

More than 160 residents have signed a petition demanding: ‘No more sewage and toxic waste from salmon cages in our seas.’

That is the resounding message from the people from 13 island villages who attended one of the six public meetings held by The Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) to discuss and explore the community’s opinions on the Scottish Salmon Company’s (SSC) proposal to double the production of salmon in the waters of Lamlash Bay.

There is also considerable alarm about the company’s interest in setting up salmon cages in the ‘wider Arran area’.

Over the past two months COAST has held six public meetings starting in Brodick and going on to Kildonan, Whiting Bay, Blackwaterfoot and Lochranza before finishing in Lamlash last week.

COAST director Paul Chandler said: ‘Every week newspapers are exposing the environmental impacts and diseases caused by the controversial salmon farming industry on Scotland’s precious west coast. Just this past year they have thrown away 10 million salmon, and their use of sea lice pesticides, toxic to shellfish, soared by 1,000 per cent. The SSC farms in Loch Fyne are the ‘liciest’ in the West Highlands.

‘This is why there are high expectations from the community that North Ayrshire Council (NAC) will refuse planning permission for an expansion,’ he added.

COAST has called for the public to ask Councillor Tom Marshall, chair of NAC planning committee and James Miller, head of NAC planning to choose to ‘invite and consider public comments to inform the scoping opinion and each step of the planning process/ Environmental Impact Assessment’.

At the meetings many islanders said they are determined to stop this unwelcome development in their waters and will be writing and meeting politicians to make sure they are well informed. Patricia Gibson MP and Kenneth Gibson MSP have both expressed their opposition to the proposed expansion.

So why were people at the meetings so opposed to the development? Firstly, they agreed that Arran wants a sustainable economy and that they should not allow industry to ‘kill Arran’s golden goose, the environment’. Others said: ‘We want a beautiful, clean, unpolluted sea for locals and tourists to enjoy’, the Arran brand is a ‘clean, quality’ brand. The island should ‘encourage small scale organic aquaculture’ ie: oysters or scallops. Many attendees also suggested closed containment systems, on land, should replace open net cages.

Secondly, there are deep concerns about the risk that salmon sewage, organic and chemical, poses to our health and to our protected wildlife. ‘Why isn’t SEPA testing water quality?’ was a question that kept coming up. Villagers want to know if their kids jumping off the pier, swimmers and kayakers are safe. The air blown inland may also be polluted with ‘neurotoxins used to deal with salmon sea lice which can affect human’s respiratory system and eyes’ as well as impacting bees and other land- based wildlife.

‘We have no longitudinal studies on crabs, lobsters or shell fish within a mile of a fish farm. I fear that only when we find neurotoxins in the fish on the table will there be action on this,’ was one comment. There are also concerns about animal welfare and unregulated wrasse fisheries.

Thirdly, participants could not understand how the same Scottish government that recognised in 2016 how special Arran’s waters and seabeds were – by enforcing a Marine Protected Area with seagrass meadows and maerl beds – is now considering allowing 1,000 tons of salmon sewage including toxic chemicals to go into Lamlash Bay, untreated. Many participants were of the opinion that: ‘They should close open water salmon cages in Arran’s waters unless they can demonstrate that the toxic effects on the environment will be prevented.’

A spokeswoman for COAST said: ‘Arran’s community has been called potentially worse to deal with than a ‘vipers nest’ by the SSC’s environmental officer, Dr Rebecca Dean, because of its opposition to salmon farming. The lack of consultation, the company’s poor environmental performance and no access to information about their operations and impact locally all aggravate the situation. The community does not trust the company or the government and has a clear message: ‘Arran’s seas are not for sale’.’

A spokesman for the Scottish Salmon Company said: ‘

COAST director Paul Chandler adresses the meeting in Lamlash. 01_B47fish01

The well attended meeting in Lamlash church hall. 01_B47fish02