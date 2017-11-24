Arran business wins Small Campsite of the Year award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sports enthusiasts and lovers of the great outdoors have helped an Arran campsite win a top national award.

Seal Shore campsite has been named Small Campsite of the Year by the Automobile Association, which will now include the Kildonan camping and touring site in their highly-regarded AA Caravanning and Camping Guide

In order to qualify for the prestigious title and to be included in the guide, each of the 800 featured sites have been visited by an AA inspector who grades it based on its facilities and hospitality.

Describing the campsite as one of the very best spots for British caravanning and camping, the site has been included in the guide with the description: ‘On the south coast of Arran and only 12 miles from the ferry at Brodick, this is a peaceful, family-run site with direct access to a sandy beach. There are fabulous views across the water to Pladda Island and Ailsa Craig. There’s an abundance of wildlife, too.

‘Our inspector enjoyed watching seals by the shore when he arrived and otters with their young during his stay – all can easily be seen from the pitches.

‘This beautiful get-away-from-it-all location, understandably, is exceptionally popular, with many returning customers – it’s essential to book to secure one of the 40 pitches. ‘Motorhomes and caravans share the centre of the park, tents are pitched on the periphery and camper vans have prime shorefront pitches looking directly towards the Ayrshire coast.

‘The resident owner, also a registered fisherman, sells fresh lobsters and crabs, and on request will give fishing lessons on a small, privately owned lochan.

‘There is an undercover barbecue, campers’ kitchen, a day room with TV, and an excellent toilet block, plus two wooden pods, two gypsy caravans and a lovely shepherd’s hut for hire.

‘Owners Maurice and Teresa Deighton have created a very special small campsite in a stunning location.’

Included in the guide entry, which this year will be a special 50th anniversary edition, is the location, ratings, contact details, directions, prices, opening times, facilities and a detailed description of the site.

Teresa said: ‘On behalf of everyone at Seal Shore Campsite we are delighted to receive the AA Small Campsite of the Year award in recognition of all of the hard work and effort that has been put into creating an idyllic camping venue which has kept our visitors returning year after year.

‘We are equally thrilled to be included in the 50th anniversary edition of the AA Caravanning and Camping Guide and will continue to build on the high standards that have earned us this honour and kept us among the top five campsites in Scotland.’