Arran Bridge Club results

The results of the Brodick Bridge Club aggregate competition held at Brodick on Thursday November 16 were: N/S 1 Dougie and Margaret Bruce

2 Gill Clarke and Mike Scully, 3 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton. E/W:

1 Winnie McCallum and Alan Hutton, 2 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie,

3 Brenda Livingstone and Pat Adamson,

The results of the aggregate competition held at Lamlash on Monday November 20 were: N/S 1 John Dick and Gege Kroner, 2 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 3 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie. E/W 1 Alison Bilsland and Fiona Henderson, 2 Margaret MacGill and Elizabeth McKellar, 3 Margaret and Dougie Bruce.