All set for Shiskine half marathon
Race has been taken over by improvements committee.
Council hits back after schools are named in asbestos scare
Corrie, Kilmory, Lamlash, Pirnmill, Shiskine and Whiting Bay primaries have been named by MSP.
Booking system has ‘fundamental flaw’ ferry AGM audience is told
Ferry committee is there to receive questions from the community throughout the year.
Five days of temporary road closures
The closures will only be in operation when road closed signs are in place.
Leisure
The Arran Banner 20 years ago – Saturday June 21, 1997
Taking a look through the Arran Banner archives.
Art exhibition raises funds for Arran House
The Arran Distillery hosts their fifth art exhibition by artist Gordon Davidson in support of Kalaa Jyoti and Arran House.
Get crafty at heritage museum
See all kinds of local traditional skills and crafts in action.