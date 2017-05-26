Aircraft crash – Skipness

A pair of aviators are feared missing after fishermen reported finding aircraft wreckage, at 3.45pm yesterday, in the sea at the head of Kilbrannan Sound near Skipness.

The two people took off from Oban Airport, Noth Connel, in an as yet unidentified aircraft, at 11.30am yesterday, Thursday May 25 bound for Carlisle.

The alarm was raised when it failed to arrive at its destination at 1pm.

An extensive search is ongoing, co-ordinated by the UK Coastguard, and involving Police Scotland, the HM Coastuard search and rescus helicopter from Prestwick.

They are being assisted by Tarbert and Campbeltown coastguard rescue teams and Arran’s Lamlash lifeboat, in the sea between Kintyre and Arran.