Beauty and the Beast

on December 23rd, 2016

beauty-beastThe cast of Beauty and the Beast take the curtain call at the end of a terrific Christmas show staged at the community theatre by the Lamlash Drama Club and Friends last weekend. For more pictures, see this week’s Arran Banner.

