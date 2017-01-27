Welcome to The Arran Banner

Public water supply has been leaking for eight years

Posted on January 27, 2017

logoA Kildonan man claims millions of gallons from a public water supply are being wasted because of a pipe that has been leaking for more than eight years.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.

New terminal for Arran helipad site is approved

Posted on January 27, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 15.07.53Arran is to get its first helipad terminal. Planning permission has been approved for the erection of a small terminal building at an existing helicopter landing site near Kildonan.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.

First steps towards marine discovery centre

Posted on January 27, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 15.11.12The Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) opened the doors of the old pavilion in Lamlash last Friday to celebrate its new ownership with the community. Representatives from Visit Arran, Arran High School and the Outdoor Education Centre, as well as many businesses, community groups and residents, had a chance to visit the building and discuss future plans for the Marine Discovery Centre.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.

Young Arran musicians hit all the high notes

Posted on January 27, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 15.07.41The extent of the musical talent on Arran was put on full display at a performance at the Douglas Hotel and at the Arran High School on Monday when the Young Musician of the Year competition took place.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.

Ladies remain undefeated in Ardrossan hockey clash

Posted on January 27, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 15.16.43As the Arran Ladies get back into the hockey season after a two-month break over Christmas, there was some doubt as to whether or not the game in Ardrossan was going to go ahead.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.



Polls

With rising numbers of cyclists visiting the island each year, do you think a dedicated cycle path between Brodick and Corrie would benefit the island?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!


Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Newsdesk 01770 302142

Arran Banner
Brodick
Isle of Arran
KA27 8AJ

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to Get our E-Alerts