Welcome to The Arran Banner

Badgers cause havoc at Lamlash Cemetery

Posted on January 6, 2017

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-16-41-20Lamlash Cemetery has been left like a ploughed field after an invasion of badgers.

Shock at closure of Drift Inn

Posted on January 6, 2017

logoThe Drift Inn in Lamlash has shut its doors, possibly for the last time, under the current management.

iPod gifts music to the ears of island dementia group

Posted on January 6, 2017

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-16-48-22Fifteen members of Music Matters have received a iPod shuffle thanks to a grant from North Ayrshire Council.

The loony dookers of Brodick Bay

Posted on January 6, 2017

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-16-54-34More than 50 loony dookers braved the icy waters of Brodick Bay on New Year’s Day for the now traditional Douglas Dook.

The sports year review

Posted on January 6, 2017

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-16-56-24A look back at the sporting achievements of 2016 in this week’s Arran Banner.



