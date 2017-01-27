Welcome to The Arran Banner

Public water supply has been leaking for eight years
A Kildonan man claims millions of gallons from a public water supply are being wasted because of a pipe that has been leaking for more than eight years.
New terminal for Arran helipad site is approved
Arran is to get its first helipad terminal. Planning permission has been approved for the erection of a small terminal building at an existing helicopter landing site near Kildonan.
First steps towards marine discovery centre
The Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) opened the doors of the old pavilion in Lamlash last Friday to celebrate its new ownership with the community. Representatives from Visit Arran, Arran High School and the Outdoor Education Centre, as well as many businesses, community groups and residents, had a chance to visit the building and discuss future plans for the Marine Discovery Centre.
Young Arran musicians hit all the high notes
The extent of the musical talent on Arran was put on full display at a performance at the Douglas Hotel and at the Arran High School on Monday when the Young Musician of the Year competition took place.
Ladies remain undefeated in Ardrossan hockey clash
As the Arran Ladies get back into the hockey season after a two-month break over Christmas, there was some doubt as to whether or not the game in Ardrossan was going to go ahead.