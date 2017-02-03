Welcome to The Arran Banner

Young hockey talent keeps ladies top of the league

Posted on February 3, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 12.39.56Arran Ladies remain top of the league after a narrow away win over Giffnock at the weekend.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.

Elusive white deer makes a re-appearance on Arran

Posted on February 3, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 12.35.05Arran’s elusive white deer has been spotted in Lamash.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.

Youngsters take a closer look at nature

Posted on February 3, 2017
Photo: Mischa McRae

The Arran Natural History Society Photographic Competition for young people received a large number of entrants and after a difficult deliberation, the winners have been selected.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.

Museum needs backing to win prestigious pride award

Posted on February 3, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 12.29.39Arran residents are being urged to get behind Isle of Arran Heritage Museum after they were named one of 15 finalists in the Provost’s Civic Pride Awards 2017 run by North Ayrshire Council.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.

Fashion trio bid for Junk Kouture final

Posted on February 3, 2017

Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 12.27.11Pupils from Arran High School have been short-listed for the grand final of trash fashion competition Junk Kouture for the third year in a row.

See the full story in this week’s Arran Banner.



