Welcome to The Arran Banner

Badgers cause havoc at Lamlash Cemetery
Lamlash Cemetery has been left like a ploughed field after an invasion of badgers.
Shock at closure of Drift Inn
The Drift Inn in Lamlash has shut its doors, possibly for the last time, under the current management.
iPod gifts music to the ears of island dementia group
Fifteen members of Music Matters have received a iPod shuffle thanks to a grant from North Ayrshire Council.
The loony dookers of Brodick Bay
More than 50 loony dookers braved the icy waters of Brodick Bay on New Year’s Day for the now traditional Douglas Dook.
The sports year review