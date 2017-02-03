Welcome to The Arran Banner

Young hockey talent keeps ladies top of the league
Arran Ladies remain top of the league after a narrow away win over Giffnock at the weekend.
Elusive white deer makes a re-appearance on Arran
Arran’s elusive white deer has been spotted in Lamash.
Youngsters take a closer look at nature
The Arran Natural History Society Photographic Competition for young people received a large number of entrants and after a difficult deliberation, the winners have been selected.
Museum needs backing to win prestigious pride award
Arran residents are being urged to get behind Isle of Arran Heritage Museum after they were named one of 15 finalists in the Provost’s Civic Pride Awards 2017 run by North Ayrshire Council.
Fashion trio bid for Junk Kouture final
Pupils from Arran High School have been short-listed for the grand final of trash fashion competition Junk Kouture for the third year in a row.